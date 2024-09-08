Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.64 Million in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

