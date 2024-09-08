Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,483 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,137,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Churchill Downs by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after buying an additional 246,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 193,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,384,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

