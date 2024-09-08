Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

