Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.23

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.23 and last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 269349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
