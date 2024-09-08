Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.23

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.23 and last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 269349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 380,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after buying an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after buying an additional 302,950 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.