Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.36

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 318237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

