Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.36

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 318237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
