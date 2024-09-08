Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.49

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.48, with a volume of 43558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

