Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

