Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,872.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV opened at $184.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $189.70.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

