Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,829,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 6,757,074 shares.The stock last traded at $75.06 and had previously closed at $74.96.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

