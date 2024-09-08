Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,829,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 6,757,074 shares.The stock last traded at $75.06 and had previously closed at $74.96.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
