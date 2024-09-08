Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,554 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

