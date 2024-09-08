Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.