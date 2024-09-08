Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Elvia Cowan Sells 5,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elvia Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $111.58 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $14,056,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,093,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

