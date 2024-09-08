VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $26.45

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $27.20. VEON shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get VEON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VEON

VEON Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 910,948 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in VEON by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in VEON by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.