Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,500 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

