Versor Investments LP Buys 2,100 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

