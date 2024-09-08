Versor Investments LP Has $195,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125,096 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $6,771,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.40 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

