Versor Investments LP Has $88,000 Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

