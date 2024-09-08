Versor Investments LP Invests $155,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.