Versor Investments LP Invests $204,000 in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of TREE opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

