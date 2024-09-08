Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of OLO by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

NYSE:OLO opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.28. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

