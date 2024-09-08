Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,610,000 after acquiring an additional 175,706 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after acquiring an additional 541,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LendingClub by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,380 shares of company stock worth $397,465. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

