Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

MPW opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

