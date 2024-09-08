Versor Investments LP Sells 3,400 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

