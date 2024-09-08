Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $386.50

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 386.50 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.10), with a volume of 95984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396.50 ($5.21).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.44) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSVS

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Vesuvius Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 466.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,052.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Collis acquired 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.60 ($26,158.58). Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.