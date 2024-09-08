Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,810,321 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 12,407.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $71,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other National Bank news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $163,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,021.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

