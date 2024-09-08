Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $77,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

