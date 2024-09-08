Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 173,624 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $73,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after buying an additional 46,038 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 175,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $47.59 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

