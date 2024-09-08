Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,926 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $100,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $292.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.