Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $91,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $200.74 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

