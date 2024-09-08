Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $83.07 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $83,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,073,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 914,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

