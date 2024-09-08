Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,876 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $96,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,165,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.56. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

