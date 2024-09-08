Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,347,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $81,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

