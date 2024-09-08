Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 166,877 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.31% of Central Garden & Pet worth $95,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 216.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

