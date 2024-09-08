Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 233,924 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 233,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $88,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 727,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 31,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 12,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

CVS Health stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

