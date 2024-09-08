Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives $37.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

VIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE VIK opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $37.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

