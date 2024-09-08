Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.34. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

