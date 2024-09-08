Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $367,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after buying an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,436 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

