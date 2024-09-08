Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $270.59 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.71.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.
Insider Activity at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
