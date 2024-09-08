Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.