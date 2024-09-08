Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 702 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 259.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 51,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

