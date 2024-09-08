Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 290.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.