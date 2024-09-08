Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $198,916,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

