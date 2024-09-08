Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

