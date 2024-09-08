Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waystar traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 508376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

