Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.