West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.0 %

WST stock opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.24. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.