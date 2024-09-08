Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $163.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB stock opened at $160.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.70 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

