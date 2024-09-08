Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.23 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPRT

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 625,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.