Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
