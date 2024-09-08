William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Stock Performance

JILL stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 69.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock valued at $41,210,657 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

